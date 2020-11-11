Add finishing touches to your DIY projects with this mouse sander kit for $19.50 (35% off)

HIdalgo (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TECCPO Mouse Detail Sander Starter Kit for $19.48 Prime shipped with the code 3YUYVQAI at checkout. Down from $30, today’s deal saves $10.50 which equates to a 35% discount. If you’re working on any wood or DIY projects, having a finish sander like this is absolutely crucial to make sure your piece is nice and smooth. While you could do things by hand, using a sander like this speeds up the process drastically. Included with this sander is six 60-grit and six 120-grit pieces of sandpaper, which is the best way to finish your beginner projects. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Like we mentioned above, the most efficient way to sand a project is with a power sander like today’s lead deal. However, when it comes to fine-tuning the finish, you might want to hit it with a bit of hand sanding. This 2-pack of sanding blocks offer multiple shapes and sizes for $15, which allows you to easily get the finish just right.

However, those on a tighter budget can pick up this single hand sander for $3 at Amazon. While it doesn’t have two sanding sizes and shapes to choose from, it’s a fantastic option for those who can’t drop $15 on finishing a project and lets you easily load and unload the sandpaper depending on what grit you need.

Ready to bolster your DIY capabilities even further? Home Depot is currently running a Milwaukee tool sale with up to 40% off, so be sure to check that out before it ends.

TECCPO Mouse Sander features:

  • The Electric Sander runs at 14,000 orbits per minute with 1.1amps of power; 1.5 mm diameter high eccentric orbit creates larger sanding area, which makes sure users finish their work efficiently.
  • 12pcs sandpaper (60 grits*6 & 120 grits*6) (138mm*97mm). Coarse, medium, fine grades make this sandpapers widely used in the grinding and polishing of metal, wood, rubber, leather, plastic, stone, glass and other materials.
  • Reusable dust collection bag keeps a clean working area. The fan inside powered by the high-efficiency pure copper motor rotates rapidly to transport the wood dust into the dust collection bag.

