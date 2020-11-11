Stylishly refresh your living room with Walker Edison’s Chevron Coffee Table: $141 (Reg. $176)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Chevron Coffee Table for $140.98 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $3. If you’ve been on the hunt for a fashionable coffee table, it may prove difficult to overlook this one. It’s comprised of solid pine wood and features stylish chevron detailing on top. The unit measures 18- by 42- by 24-inches and is ready to support up to 75-pounds of weight. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Bolster the lifespan of your new coffee table by outfitting it with six marble-styled coasters for $13. These look great and the cost is easily covered by the amount saved on the deal above. With over 1,800 reviews so far, Amazon shoppers tend to leave an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

And if the lead deal hasn’t scratched your furniture-shopping itch, be sure to peruse yesterday’s Zinus sale. There you’ll find discounted desks, bed frames, and tables priced as low as $91. The deals there deliver up to 35% in savings, making it a great place to continue your current endeavor.

Walker Edison Chevron Coffee Table features:

Dimensions: 18″ H x 42″ L x 24″ W

With a solid wood design and chevron detailing on table top

Supports up to 75 lbs.

