Stylishly refresh your living room with Walker Edison’s Chevron Coffee Table: $141 (Reg. $176)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker Edison
Get this deal Reg. $176 $141

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Chevron Coffee Table for $140.98 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $3. If you’ve been on the hunt for a fashionable coffee table, it may prove difficult to overlook this one. It’s comprised of solid pine wood and features stylish chevron detailing on top. The unit measures 18- by 42- by 24-inches and is ready to support up to 75-pounds of weight. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Bolster the lifespan of your new coffee table by outfitting it with six marble-styled coasters for $13. These look great and the cost is easily covered by the amount saved on the deal above. With over 1,800 reviews so far, Amazon shoppers tend to leave an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

And if the lead deal hasn’t scratched your furniture-shopping itch, be sure to peruse yesterday’s Zinus sale. There you’ll find discounted desks, bed frames, and tables priced as low as $91. The deals there deliver up to 35% in savings, making it a great place to continue your current endeavor.

Walker Edison Chevron Coffee Table features:

  • Dimensions: 18″ H x 42″ L x 24″ W
  • With a solid wood design and chevron detailing on table top
  • Supports up to 75 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walker Edison

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Some Ring doorbells can catch fire when installed incorrectly, recall underway

Learn More
Reg. $200

Score a new 2020 low on Nanoleaf’s 9-panel HomeKit Starter kit at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More
35% off

Add finishing touches to your DIY projects with this mouse sander kit for $19.50 (35% off)

$19.50 Learn More
Reg. $150

Save $50 or more on Panasonic’s Arc5-Blade Cordless Razor from $95

From $95 Learn More
Reg. $80

New Amazon low greets Ring’s Smart Pathlight Starter Kit at $61.50 (Reg. $80)

$61.50 Learn More
New all-time low

Score two of Google’s new Nest Audio Smart Speakers for $169 (New all-time low)

$169 Learn More
In-stock and new low

Microsoft’s Rechargeable Battery + USB-C cable for Xbox Series X/S hits $20 (Open box, Orig. $25)

$20 Learn More
Reg. $229

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer now $139 shipped (Up to $89 off)

$139 Learn More