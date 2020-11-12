ALDO’s Black Friday Sale is live! Save 50% off boots, sneakers, dress shoes, more

ALDO’s Black Friday Sale starts now with an extra 20% off select styles and 50% off must-have styles. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Mougalis Chelsea Boots for men that are currently on sale for $110. To compare, that’s $70 off the original rate. These stylish boots are popular and trendy for this season. They’re available in two color options and have stretch sides to easily pull them on or off. Plus, you can wear this style with jeans or dress pants alike for an array of looks. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: