Amazon has cordless stick and handheld vacs from $180 (Up to $120 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tineco via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its stick vacuum cleaners. The Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is now down to $179.99 shipped. Originally $320, this model sells for closer to $260 these days and is now more than 30% off and at the lowest we can find. While it might not carry a well-known brand name, it is also a fraction of the price of the newer Dyson offerings and around $100 under the older models. It carries a 2500mAH Lithium battery for up to 40-minutes of uninterrupted cleaning as well as 120W of suction power. This quickly converts from a stick vacuum to a handheld one with a 0.6L dustbin and a series of attachments for hard-to-reach areas. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
For something even more affordable, ditch the cordless operation and save a ton with the Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum at just $30. While it will tether you ton the outlet, this one will never run out of battery power during clean-ups and carries stellar ratings from over 23,000 Amazon customers.
Browse through the rest of today’s Tineco sale right here for deals up to $120 off, or just score a robot vacuum and let it do the work for you. Today’s Gold Box has models starting from just $140 alongside deals on on Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuums, the iRobot Roomba 981, and even more right here.
More on the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum:
- High performance cordless vacuum for whole home use featuring a 450W motor and up to 120W of suction power for deep, thorough cleaning on any floor surface.
- Single 2500mAH Lithium Battery provides up to 40 minutes of uninterrupted runtime, great for whole-home cleaning.
- Easily converts to a handheld vacuum with versatile attachments to reach corners, stairs and crevices.
- Extra large 0.6L dustbin captures dirt and pet hair.
- A11 HERO model includes: Full-size LED Multi-tasker Power Brush, Mini Power Brush, Pre-Filter(2), Pre-Filter Cleaning Tool, 2-in-1 Dusting Brush, Crevice Tool, Hair Cleaning Tool, and Dual Charging Wall-Mounted Dock.
