Amazon has cordless stick and handheld vacs from $180 (Up to $120 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tineco via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its stick vacuum cleaners. The Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is now down to $179.99 shipped. Originally $320, this model sells for closer to $260 these days and is now more than 30% off and at the lowest we can find. While it might not carry a well-known brand name, it is also a fraction of the price of the newer Dyson offerings and around $100 under the older models. It carries a 2500mAH Lithium battery for up to 40-minutes of uninterrupted cleaning as well as 120W of suction power. This quickly converts from a stick vacuum to a handheld one with a 0.6L dustbin and a series of attachments for hard-to-reach areas. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For something even more affordable, ditch the cordless operation and save a ton with the Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum at just $30. While it will tether you ton the outlet, this one will never run out of battery power during clean-ups and carries stellar ratings from over 23,000 Amazon customers.

Browse through the rest of today’s Tineco sale right here for deals up to $120 off, or just score a robot vacuum and let it do the work for you. Today’s Gold Box has models starting from just $140 alongside deals on on Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuums, the iRobot Roomba 981, and even more right here.

More on the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum:

High performance cordless vacuum for whole home use featuring a 450W motor and up to 120W of suction power for deep, thorough cleaning on any floor surface.

Single 2500mAH Lithium Battery provides up to 40 minutes of uninterrupted runtime, great for whole-home cleaning.

Easily converts to a handheld vacuum with versatile attachments to reach corners, stairs and crevices.

Extra large 0.6L dustbin captures dirt and pet hair.

A11 HERO model includes: Full-size LED Multi-tasker Power Brush, Mini Power Brush, Pre-Filter(2), Pre-Filter Cleaning Tool, 2-in-1 Dusting Brush, Crevice Tool, Hair Cleaning Tool, and Dual Charging Wall-Mounted Dock.

