Amazon’s offering kids pajamas from $10 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vaenait Baby via Amazon is offering up to 30% off kids pajama sets. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Christmas Pajamas Sleepwear Set for $11.89 Prime shipped. Regularly these pajamas are priced at $15 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style is unisex, which means anyone can wear them and you can choose from an array of fun prints. These pajamas are sure to get the kids in the holiday spirit and would also be adorable for matching too. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 140 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable item is the Modal Tencel Sleepwear Pajamas that are also marked down to $13.29 and regularly are priced at $20. These pajamas are available in several fun prints, including a festive gingham for the holiday season. Plus, this style was made of a brushed cotton that was designed to be breathable. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Members Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styles and an extra 20% off your order. This is a great way to get some of your holiday shopping done early with deals on shoes, apparel, and accessories.

Vaenait Christmas Pajamas feature:

Tagless label on the neck helps protect sensitive skin

Wide waist band for a painless comfortable fit

Banded crewneck, cuffs, and legs

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Do not bleach

Not chemically treated for flame retardant purposes. For child’s safety, cotton sleep sets should always fit snugly Loose fitting garment is more likely to catch fire

