Dockers takes 45% off sitewide with deals outerwear, shoes, dress pants, more

Get this deal

Get this deal 45% off

Dockers Singles Day Sale is live with 45% off sitewide including chino pants, khakis, outerwear, shoes, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Hybrid Tech Chino Pants on sale for $46, which is down from its original rate of $84. These stylish pants features four-way stretch to promote mobility and comfort throughout the day. They’re also moisture-wicking, breathable, come in either a navy or gray color options. This style can also be dressed up or down seamlessly. These pants are also very similar to Lululemon’s Commision Pants that are priced at $128. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dockers or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Dockers include:

Also, be sure to update your shoes for a new season with the TOMS Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off popular styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!