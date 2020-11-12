Dockers takes 45% off sitewide with deals outerwear, shoes, dress pants, more

-
FashionDockers
Get this deal 45% off From $30

Dockers Singles Day Sale is live with 45% off sitewide including chino pants, khakis, outerwear, shoes, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Hybrid Tech Chino Pants on sale for $46, which is down from its original rate of $84. These stylish pants features four-way stretch to promote mobility and comfort throughout the day. They’re also moisture-wicking, breathable, come in either a navy or gray color options. This style can also be dressed up or down seamlessly. These pants are also very similar to Lululemon’s Commision Pants that are priced at $128. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dockers or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Dockers include:

Also, be sure to update your shoes for a new season with the TOMS Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off popular styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Dockers

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Express takes 40-50% off sitewide with deals from $10 during its Retail Therapy Sale

From $10 Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Cordless Leaf Blower + Battery $99, more

Learn More

PreSonus Revelator USB Mic hits with ‘radio sound’ algorithms, DSP FX, more

Learn More
Up to 46% off

Save up to 46% on Sony true wireless earbuds: XM3 ANC $168, more from $68

From $68 Learn More
Save 28%

Affordably stow that new MacBook in Lenovo’s $13 backpack (Save 28%)

$13 Learn More

Meijer Black Friday ad: BOGO PS4/Xbox One games, Alexa devices, in-store credit, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $70

Give Fitbit Ace 2 to your kiddo this Christmas at $50 (Reg. $70)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $160

Walmart has Ninja’s Chef Blender at $89 in early holiday sale (Reg. $160) + more

$89 Learn More