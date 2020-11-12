Doggy DNA test kits + relative finders now 32% off at Amazon (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Embark Vet (95% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon is now offering up to 32% off its dog breed DNA test kits. The Embark Dog DNA Breed Identification Kit is now down at $96.75 shipped. Regularly $129, today’s offer is 25% off and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Sourcing over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties, Embark “can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make.” While you’ll have to ugrade to the more pricey kit for health traits, this one does also include a “Doggy DNA Relative Finder” included with purchase. Rated 4+ stars from 2,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Fortunately, the EmbarkDog DNA Breed + Health Kit we mentioned above is also in today’s Gold Box sale and marked down to $135 shipped. Regularly closer to $170, this is the lowest price we can find on the 4+ star-rated kit. This one is essentially the same as the lead deal, but will also test for over 190 genetic diseases and provide related reports. Learn more about the test kit right here.

But if you’re more interested in getting some human DNA tests done, we have deals on those as well. Some of the most popular 23andMe and AncestryDNA kits are on sale at Amazon right now starting from $59 shipped. Get all of the details right there.

BREED DISCOVERY: Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market.

MOST ACCURATE: In mixed breed dogs, Embark can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make. This makes Embark’s product more than twice as precise as other tests on the market that can only detect breed contributions of 12% or more.

DISCOVER YOUR DOG’S RELATIVES: Find and connect with other dogs that share DNA with yours.

