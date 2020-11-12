Get fact-first news every morning with The New Paper Annual Plan for $60 (Reg. $119)

Between the clickbait and political bias, trying to follow the news can feel like walking through an information minefield. The New Paper provides a safe path, delivering top headlines through short, fact-first reports. You can jump on the Annual Plan today for $59.50 (Reg. $119) via 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: SAVE15NOV.  

It seems like every news outlet has an agenda nowadays — whether that is political persuasion or pure money-making. Wouldn’t it be nice to read about what is happening in the world, without being targeted?

That is what The New Paper wants to deliver. Curated by humans, this daily email newsletter covers the latest headlines without fear or favor. 

Every story is straight to the point, simply stating the facts and allowing you to make up your own mind. No opinions, just what happened. 

The lack of secondary conclusions also means that the reports are very concise. You can probably read the whole daily edition in your lunch break. If you want to read more, there is always a link to extra content.

The New Paper covers tech, business, politics, and world affairs. Along with the daily email, you can sign up for SMS updates for breaking news. 

TechCrunch called it “A convenient, comprehensive catch-up on the day’s news”, and the Product Hunt community gives the service five stars.

The Annual Plan is usually priced at $119, but it’s currently 41% off MSRP at $59.50 with promo code: SAVE15NOV. Alternatively, you can get a Lifetime Plan for just $85 (Reg. $139) with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

