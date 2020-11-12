Have fun coding in Swift with Sphero’s Mini Activity Kit, now $64 (2020 low)

Amazon is offering the Sphero Mini Activity Kit for $63.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $1. The Sphero Mini Activity Kit is great for anyone wanting to have some fun while learning to code. It bundles a clear Sphero Mini robot ball, construction set, activity cards, bowling pins, and cones. All of this makes it a cinch to build mazes, design obstacle courses, construct towers, play croquet, and more. Android or iOS device owners can take control of the ball using the Sphero Play app. JavaScript and Swift tutorials are also in store, paving the way for a better understanding of what software engineering entails. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The discount above delivers enough savings to cover Nerf’s Mega Talon Blaster at $8. This is actually part of a larger batch of Nerf discounts that we discovered yesterday. Swing by the post to find the full list and potentially check some Christmas shopping off your list.

And while you’re at it, be sure to peek at Fitbit Ace 2. It dropped down to $50 today at Amazon and several other retailers. This kid-focused wearable keeps tabs on steps, active minutes, sleep and more. Wearers are bound to appreciate 5-day battery life and 50-meter water resistance.

Sphero Mini Activity Kit features:

Drive a robot and then learn to code it on your own! Sphero Mini is a powerful, ping pong-size robotic ball with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and LED lights that glow in tons of colors. Ready to play and learn? Our free apps make it simple to explore a huge range of experiences.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!