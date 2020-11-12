Have fun coding in Swift with Sphero’s Mini Activity Kit, now $64 (2020 low)

-
AmazonSphero
Get this deal Reg. $80 $64

Amazon is offering the Sphero Mini Activity Kit for $63.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $1. The Sphero Mini Activity Kit is great for anyone wanting to have some fun while learning to code. It bundles a clear Sphero Mini robot ball, construction set, activity cards, bowling pins, and cones. All of this makes it a cinch to build mazes, design obstacle courses, construct towers, play croquet, and more. Android or iOS device owners can take control of the ball using the Sphero Play app. JavaScript and Swift tutorials are also in store, paving the way for a better understanding of what software engineering entails. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The discount above delivers enough savings to cover Nerf’s Mega Talon Blaster at $8. This is actually part of a larger batch of Nerf discounts that we discovered yesterday. Swing by the post to find the full list and potentially check some Christmas shopping off your list.

And while you’re at it, be sure to peek at Fitbit Ace 2. It dropped down to $50 today at Amazon and several other retailers. This kid-focused wearable keeps tabs on steps, active minutes, sleep and more. Wearers are bound to appreciate 5-day battery life and 50-meter water resistance.

Sphero Mini Activity Kit features:

Drive a robot and then learn to code it on your own! Sphero Mini is a powerful, ping pong-size robotic ball with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and LED lights that glow in tons of colors. Ready to play and learn? Our free apps make it simple to explore a huge range of experiences.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sphero

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

AUTO-VOX’s D6 Pro 1080p dash camera is rotatable + has Wi-Fi at $60 (33% off)

$60 Learn More

Phiaton debuts 900 Legacy ANC headphones with 43-hour battery life, more

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $350

Breville Smart Toaster Oven + Air Fryer now $70 off at $280 shipped

$280 Learn More
Save 44%

Snag Coleman’s Fold N Go Propane Grill while it’s $50 at Amazon (Reg. up to $90)

$50 Learn More
35% off

Give your Switch an upgrade with a wireless pro controller at $17.50 Prime shipped

$17.50 Learn More
30% off

Celestron Telescope kits and binoculars from $60 today at Amazon (Up to 30% off)

From $60 Learn More
Up to 67% off

Save up to 67% on Miles Morales Spider-Man comics and more from $1

From $1 Learn More

Amazon In-Garage Delivery expanded to reach millions, groceries now included

Learn More