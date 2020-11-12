Let ILIFE’s robo vacs/mops handle holiday cleaning from $140 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ILIFE via Amazon is offering up to 35% off select models of its robotic vacuums and mops. The ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum is now on sale for $149.99 shipped. Originally $300, it more regularly sells in the $230 range and is now at the lowest price we can find. Alongside multiple cleaning modes, up to 120-minutes of cordless cleaning, and smartphone control over your Wi-Fi network, this model is ready to keep the house clean for the holidays without breaking the bank. It also comes with an extra filter and an ElectroWall to block off certain areas you don’t want cleaned. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find the ILIFE V8s on sale in today’s Gold Box. Marked down from over $200 to $139.99 shipped, this one is matching the previous deal price and is now at the lowest we can find as well. While the navigation system on this one isn’t quite as advanced, nor will you get the ElectroWall, it will both vacuum and mop your floors for a sparkling clean finish. Carrying even better ratings from over 1,600 Amazon customers, it is among the most affordable robotic mop/vacuum combos out there from a trusted brand.

The robotic vacuum deals don’t stop there though. We also have ongoing deals on Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuums, the iRobot Roomba 981, and even more right here. Our home goods deal hub is also heating up with some notable Instant Pot offers and much more.

More on the ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum:

SMART PANOVIEW NAVIGATION – increase efficiency and avoid missing areas.

WI-FI CONNECTED APP – provides easy operation from your phone( A secured 2.4GHz WiFi network is required)

CELLULAR DUSTBIN – greatly reduces the frequency of filter replacement and dust box cleaning

ELECTROWALL – ensuring it cleans only the areas required.

WHAT YOU GET: 1 ILIFE A9, 1 ElectroWall (2 AA batteries included), 1 remote control (2 AAA batteries included), 1 charging dock, 1 AC power adapter, 1 cleaning tool, 1 extra filter, 4 side brushes…