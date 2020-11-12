Amazon offers Lands’ End apparel, outerwear, more from $9 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Lands’ End apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Bedford Rib Quarter Zip Sweater for $35.97 shipped. Regularly this sweater is priced at $55 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style is perfect for the fall and winter season. It can easily be layered over dress-shirts, t-shirts, under vests, and more. Plus, you can choose from several color options and it will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
If you’re looking for a winter jacket, the women’s Winter Long Down Coat is a perfect options. It’s currently on sale for $119.97, which is down from its original rate of $150. This jacket features a faux fur hood and down material to help keep you warm. This style also comes in several color options and is rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.
Finally, you will want to check out the Cole Haan Grand Gifting Event that’s offering 60% off best-sellers and 40% off sitewide. This is a great way to update your fall boots, shoes, jackes, and more.
Lands’ End Bedford Rib Quarter Zip Sweater features:
- This style is a favorite of The Weather Channel. Lands’ End is proud to be their official outfitter.
- Gently brushed knit fabric with amazing softness
- Pieced collar adds color and interest
- French Rib construction is smooth inside, ribbed outside
- Perfect weight fabric has enough heft without being heavy
