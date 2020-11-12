Amazon offers Lands’ End apparel, outerwear, more from $9 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Lands’ End apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Bedford Rib Quarter Zip Sweater for $35.97 shipped. Regularly this sweater is priced at $55 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style is perfect for the fall and winter season. It can easily be layered over dress-shirts, t-shirts, under vests, and more. Plus, you can choose from several color options and it will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

If you’re looking for a winter jacket, the women’s Winter Long Down Coat is a perfect options. It’s currently on sale for $119.97, which is down from its original rate of $150. This jacket features a faux fur hood and down material to help keep you warm. This style also comes in several color options and is rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, you will want to check out the Cole Haan Grand Gifting Event that’s offering 60% off best-sellers and 40% off sitewide. This is a great way to update your fall boots, shoes, jackes, and more.

Lands’ End Bedford Rib Quarter Zip Sweater features:

This style is a favorite of The Weather Channel. Lands’ End is proud to be their official outfitter.

Gently brushed knit fabric with amazing softness

Pieced collar adds color and interest

French Rib construction is smooth inside, ribbed outside

Perfect weight fabric has enough heft without being heavy

