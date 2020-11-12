Reign champion in a match of table tennis with this official kit at under $120

Walmart offers the MD Sports Official Size Table Tennis Table for $119.97 shipped. For comparison, similar tables at Amazon go for around $200 or so, Walmart has this one listed for $175, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $4. This holiday season is bound to be one for the history books, with many unique aspects that nobody expected. Well, if you’re staying home for the holidays this time around, why not keep the kids entertained with a game of table tennis? There’s nothing like a competitive match of parent vs kid to see who comes out on top, and this set includes everything you need to get started, including paddles and ping pong balls. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal does include a few ping pong balls, they’re easily lost…trust me on this one. That’s why this 50-pack of replacements at Amazon is a must-have. For under $10 Prime shipped, you’ll always have a spare ping pong ball for when someone whizzes it into a corner of the room, never to be seen again.

If you’re after a more portable experience, Franklin Sports’ Table Tennis To-Go is a great option. It comes with paddles, balls, and a portable net that can be deployed on just about any table. You’ll find that it’s also more budget-focused, since it only costs around $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

MD Sports Table Tennis Table features:

Enhance your playing experience with the MD Sports Official Size Table Tennis Table. It includes all of the accessories you need to play a game. It includes two paddles, two balls, a net and the post. It also features a durable 5/8″ top with a 1-1/8″ apron for additional support. A waterproof PVC finish protects and seals the playfield surface while steel legs add to the sturdy design. This 4-piece table tennis table also folds up easily for single player action or space-saving storage. Locking casters make it simple to move while corner caps protect your walls from damage.

