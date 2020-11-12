Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off boots, slippers, more

Nordstrom Rack UGG Event takes up to 60% off boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The most notable deal from this sale is the Ascot UGGPure Lined Slippers. Originally priced at $110, these boots are currently marked down to $70. This style features a rigid outsole to promote traction and a shearling insole that adds warmth. Plus, the curved design was made to create an easy step as well as the cushioned insole. These slippers would also make a fantastic holiday gift too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from UGG.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Berge Genuine Shearling Boots are another standout and they’re currently on sale for $160. To compare, this style was originally priced at $350. They will pair nicely with leggings, jeans, and more too.

Our top picks for women include:

