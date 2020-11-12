Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off boots, slippers, more

Nordstrom Rack UGG Event takes up to 60% off boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The most notable deal from this sale is the Ascot UGGPure Lined Slippers. Originally priced at $110, these boots are currently marked down to $70. This style features a rigid outsole to promote traction and a shearling insole that adds warmth. Plus, the curved design was made to create an easy step as well as the cushioned insole. These slippers would also make a fantastic holiday gift too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from UGG.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ascot UGGPure Lined Slippers $70 (Orig. $110)
- Classic UGGPure Lined Clog $80 (Orig. $110)
- High Field Boots $90 (Orig. $150)
- Pismo Sneaker $50 (Orig. $130)
- Freamon Suede Chukka Boots $80 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Berge Genuine Shearling Boots are another standout and they’re currently on sale for $160. To compare, this style was originally priced at $350. They will pair nicely with leggings, jeans, and more too.
Our top picks for women include:
- Genuine Lamb Fur Tall Boots $170 (Orig. $220)
- Berge Genuine Shearling Boots $160 (Orig. $350)
- Blayre III Wool Cuff Bootie $120 (Orig. $200)
- Mukluk Shearling Revival Boots $140 (Orig. $240)
- Leahy Suede Ankle Boots $90 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
