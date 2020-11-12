Automate your holiday lights with these timer deals from $7.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BN-Link via Amazon offers up to 32% off its smart plugs and switches. Deals start at $7.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a 5-pack of Wireless Remote Control Outlets for $18.89. As a comparison, you’d typically pay between $25 and $30 and today’s deal is a new all-time low. With the holidays just around the corner, investing in a remote light setup like this is a great way to automate your Christmas tree lights. This bundle includes five outlets and two remotes. You can also use these outlets with coffee makers, air conditioners, heaters, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More deals below.

Another standout today is the BN-Link Outdoor Mechanical Timer for $9.80. It typically goes for around $15. This is a great option for your outdoor Christmas lights. There’s two outlets here with an automated waterproof timer that will automatically manage your outdoor lights. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on remote control outlets, timers, and various other holiday lighting essentials. With deals from under $8, this is an easy way to automate your outdoor lighting setup without breaking the bank this holiday season.

BN-Link Wireless Remote Outlets feature:

READY-TO-GO: Each BN-LINK Wireless Remote Control Outlet Kit contains everything you need to start(even the remote batteries!). Simply plug and play, or sync up the outlets to suit your needs.

STRONG SIGNAL:Our RF receivers and transmitters work through doors and walls without interfering with other electronics. Signal can function as far as 100 ft in line of sight.

FLEXIBILITY: With the option to pair multiple BN-Link remote outlets together, you can expand your system and make the appliances in your home all accessible in just the palm of your hands!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!