RYOBI’s 18V cordless hot glue gun comes with a battery + more for $50 ($70 off)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V One+ Cordless Glue Gun Kit for $49.97 shipped. For comparison, just the glue gun goes for $32 at Home Depot, and a kit containing the glue gun and battery/charger fetches $100 there right now. Today’s deal saves as much as $70 and is the best available. If you’ve ever gotten tired of using a plug-in hot glue gun because the cord is always getting in the way, this is the solution to your problems. It runs off RYOBI’s robust 18V One+ battery system, meaning your existing drill/saw/other batteries will work just fine here. Today’s deal includes a 1.5Ah battery, charger, and three glue sticks. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While today’s deal comes with three glue sticks, that’s not really enough to tackle multiple projects. So, why not spend just $6 at Amazon to score a 50-count of additional glue sticks. Each stick measures .44-inches around, which is perfect for today’s lead deal. You’ll also find that they’re 4-inches long, providing plenty of glue to stick your projects together.

Save some serious cash when going with this mini hot glue gun. It’s available for under $5 at Amazon, which costs less than the additional glue sticks above. However, the glue sticks included here are smaller and you only get 10 with your purchase.

RYOBI Glue Gun Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Glue Gun Kit with (3) General Purpose Glue Sticks, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger. This ONE+ Hot Glue Gun is compatible with any RYOBI 18V battery and has over 3.5 hours of runtime with the P108 4.0 Ah LITHIUM+ High Capacity Battery (not included). With an LED On/Off Indicator, you’ll always know when your glue gun is in ready to use and when it is off. This professional hot glue gun is designed to work with All-Purpose, High Strength Adhesives and more. The included battery and charger are compatible with all RYOBI 18V ONE+ Tools. Best of all, it is part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 175 Cordless Tools that all work on the same battery platform. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 18V ONE+ Full Size Glue Gun Kit includes three general purpose glue sticks, a, 18V ONE+ 1.5 Ah Battery, an 18V Charger, and operator’s manual.

