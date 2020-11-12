Saucony takes extra 20% off sale styles to boost your fall and winter runs + free shipping

Saucony is offering an extra 20% off sale styles with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Find great deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free standard shipping on all orders. Get ready to own your fall and winter runs with the men’s Liberty ISO 2 Shoes. Originally priced at $160, however during the sale you can find them for $96. These running shoes are cushioned, breathable, and flexible to mimic your natural stride. They’re also designed to go mile after mile with supportive features. You can choose from three versatile color options too and it also comes in a women’s style for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Saucony and be sure to check out the Nike Members Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off popular styles.

