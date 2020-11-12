Snow Joe shovels, electric blowers, more up to 30% off today from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Snow Joe snow removal accessories and blowers from $11. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Snow Joe 48V 18-inch Electric Snow Blower for $230.30. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $300 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The great thing about this bundle is that you’ll receive two 4Ah batteries as well, which is a big benefit of this kit. You don’t want to get caught running out of juice midway through your snow blowing session, so having a pair of batteries on-hand is another bonus. You’ll also receive a dual battery charger, so you can power up both at the same time. Best of all? No oil or gas to fuss with. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the Snow Joe 2-in-1 Snow Broom for $11.19. As a comparison, it typically goes for $17-$20 elsewhere. This snow broom is a great option for cleaning up front steps, car windshields, and more. It features an adjustable design and a built-in ice scraper, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Snow Joe electric snow blowers and shovels. Before you know it, snow will be falling and it will be time to shore up your outdoor space. Get ahead of the winter struggles and score an electric snow blower today.

Snow Joe 48V Electric Snow Blower features:

POWERFUL: 1200 W brushless motor clears up to 14 tons of snow per charge

DURABLE: 4-blade rubber-tipped Steel auger clears a path 18” wide x 10” deep in a single pass

48V POWER: Included 2x 4. 0 Ah batteries offer up to 40 minutes of rechargeable runtime

LED LIGHT: 2 W LED headlight lights up the night for safer nighttime clearing