Swap your Apple Watch style with this sleek stainless steel band for $13.50

Fullmosa via Amazon offers its Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band in multiple colors for $13.59 Prime shipped. That’s a much as $5 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Fullmosa delivers an affordable stainless steel Apple Watch band, bypassing those pricier first-party alternatives. It’s compatible with both 42 and 44mm models and ships with adjustable clasps for just the right sizing. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 11,900 Amazon reviewers.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Our Apple guide continues to be filled with all of the latest deals, including nearly $250 off the early 2020 MacBook Air, which is a new all-time low. Apple’s just-released MagSafe Leather Wallet is also being discounted for the first time to $48.

Fullmosa Apple Watch Band features:

Fullmosa apple watch band is cut and crafted from premium 304 stainless steel, high-tech surface, luxury, nobility and durability, as every detail has been taken into account in the manufacturing process in terms of workmanship, design and aesthetics. 

