Microsoft’s ultra-lightweight Surface Laptop Go hits Amazon low of $749 (Reg. $900)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8GB/256GB in Sandstone for $749 shipped. For comparison, it has a retail price of $900 and hasn’t sold for less at Amazon since release. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low in this configuration and is the best available. This brand-new laptop from Microsoft weighs in at just 2.44-pounds, which is quite light compared to other computers of its size. This means you can easily take it with you for on-the-go working, or just chill on the couch without having a brick on your lap. The 12.4-inch PixelSense display offers touch capabilities. With up to 13-hours of battery life, Microsoft’s compact machine is built to last all day long before you have to plug-in. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

With a fraction of your savings, be sure to pick up this Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. It comes in an identical Sandstone color and is built to function without wires. Costing just $35, it utilizes just a fraction of what your savings are from today’s lead deal.

Microsoft is finally embracing USB-C, and with that comes a slew of new docking opportunities. This dock we spotted earlier provides M.2 storage, triple display support, and much more for $86. Down from its $120 regular price, today’s deal is a new low that we’ve tracked.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features:

Sleek design and standout value. At just 2.44 lbs, it’s light, portable, and easy to keep by your side throughout the day.

Be productive, browse, and binge watch on the 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen display.*

Convenient security with Windows Hello sign-in, plus Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models.

Run your favorite apps and keep up on social media with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor.

Show your best side on video calls, meetings, and virtual get-togethers with the built-in 720p HD camera.

