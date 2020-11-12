Microsoft’s ultra-lightweight Surface Laptop Go hits Amazon low of $749 (Reg. $900)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8GB/256GB in Sandstone for $749 shipped. For comparison, it has a retail price of $900 and hasn’t sold for less at Amazon since release. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low in this configuration and is the best available. This brand-new laptop from Microsoft weighs in at just 2.44-pounds, which is quite light compared to other computers of its size. This means you can easily take it with you for on-the-go working, or just chill on the couch without having a brick on your lap. The 12.4-inch PixelSense display offers touch capabilities. With up to 13-hours of battery life, Microsoft’s compact machine is built to last all day long before you have to plug-in. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

With a fraction of your savings, be sure to pick up this Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. It comes in an identical Sandstone color and is built to function without wires. Costing just $35, it utilizes just a fraction of what your savings are from today’s lead deal.

Microsoft is finally embracing USB-C, and with that comes a slew of new docking opportunities. This dock we spotted earlier provides M.2 storage, triple display support, and much more for $86. Down from its $120 regular price, today’s deal is a new low that we’ve tracked.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features:

  • Sleek design and standout value. At just 2.44 lbs, it’s light, portable, and easy to keep by your side throughout the day.
  • Be productive, browse, and binge watch on the 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen display.*
  • Convenient security with Windows Hello sign-in, plus Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models.
  • Run your favorite apps and keep up on social media with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor.
  • Show your best side on video calls, meetings, and virtual get-togethers with the built-in 720p HD camera.

