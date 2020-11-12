Celestron Telescope kits and binoculars from $60 today at Amazon (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Celestron binoculars and telescopes. You can score the Celestron 70mm Travel Scope DX Portable Refractor Telescope Kit for $69 shipped. Down from the regular $100, today’s deal is 31% off, matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is a great opportunity to score a new telescope that’s almost affordable enough to use just as a sweet piece of furniture in the home office or study. Alongside the 70mm fully-coated glass optics, it comes with a storage bag, display tripod, moon filter, Bluetooth shutter release, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If the telescope is going to work for you or your early holiday shipping needs, check out the Celestron Outland X 10×42 Binoculars in today’s Gold Box at $59.99 shipped. Down from the regular $88, this is 32% in savings and the lowest price we can find. These water and fog proof binoculars feature twist-up eyecups, a large focus knob, 20x magnification, and BaK4 prisms. They ship with a neoprene carrying case and a “No Fault Lifetime Warranty.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Celestron Gold Box sale for deals starting from $60 on a range of binoculars and telescope kits. And while we are talking outdoor gear and the like, check out the holiday gift guides from Hunter, Carhartt, and Backcountry while you’re at it.

More on the Celestron 70mm Telescope Kit:

Superior optics: The Celestron 70mm Travel Scope features high-quality, fully-coated glass optics, a potent 70mm objective lens, a lightweight frame, and a custom backpack to carry it all. Its quality is unmatched in its class and against competitors.

Powerful eyepieces for up-close viewing: Our telescope for astronomy beginners is equipped with two high-quality eyepieces (20mm and 10mm) that provide low- and high-power views of celestial objects at night and terrestrial objects during the day.

Large 70mm objective lens: Our refractor telescope is equipped with a large 70mm aperture objective lens that provides enhanced, brighter views compared to the 50mm model

