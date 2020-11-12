Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s Archer Router at $129, more from $51

From $51

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Archer AX50 Router for $129 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer is one of the first notable price cuts and a new all-time low. If you’ve been in the market for an affordable way to enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, or want to give your parents’ house an upgrade, TP-Link’s router should fit the bill. Notable features here include up to 3Gb/s speeds across its dual band signal as well as 2,000-square feet coverage. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $51.

Notable networking deals include:

Regardless of which router or modem you spring for, complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Archer AX50 Router features:

Wi-Fi 6 (802. 11ax) technology achieves up to 3x faster speeds, 4x capacity and 75% lower latency compared to the previous generation of Wi-Fi 5 while the power of Intel’s dual-core CPU ensures your experience is smooth and Buffer-Free 4-Stream Dual Band router reaches incredible speeds up to 3 Gaps (2402 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz band) for faster streaming and gaming like you have never experienced before.

