AeroGarden’s best-selling Harvest grows herbs and veggies indoors at $90 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers the AeroGarden Harvest in black for $89.98 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, matches our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen since April. With winter on the way, AeroGarden Harvest lets you bring the vegetable growing inside to kickstart your garden ahead of spring. It can cultivate up to six plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system, and includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,800 customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for more.

Want to expand which herbs, spices and plants you can grow? Amazon has you covered with a large list of available seed pod kits to use your savings on. The Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit includes several different types of lettuce at $16. Or there’s the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

You’ll find even more environmentally-conscious discounts over in our green deals guide. Right now, these Hyper Electric Bikes price cuts are still live at $398 alongside this Renogy Phoenix 300 Power Station for $250.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

The AeroGarden Harvest is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest has room for six different plants.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!