Flannel shirts, jackets, more from $20 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Select Legendary Whitetails flannel shirts, jackets, vests, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Buck Camp Flannel Shirt for $20.99 shipped. Regularly this flannel is priced at $30 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This shirt comes in several color options and has corduroy details that add a pop of style. It can easily be layered under vests or jacket and looks great paired with khakis, joggers, or jeans alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 15,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout from this sale is the Canvas Cross Trail Vest that’s marked down to $48.99. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $70 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. Vests are very trendy for the fall season and this style is heavyweight to help keep you warm in low temperatures. I also love the stylish quilted detail on the interior and that it can be machine washed. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 400 reviews.

You will also want to check out the latest Amazon Nautica Sale that’s offering pajamas, sweaters, outerwear, and more from $9 Prime shipped.

Legendary Whitetails Buck Camp Flannel features:

  • Weighing in at 5.1 ounces, the Buck Camp Flannel Shirt is the perfect weight to be worn alone or layered, indoors or outside; you’re gonna love this comfortable brushed cotton flannel shirt
  • Our signature corduroy lined collar and cuffs not only look cool, but add stablility… which means they will hold their shape so you don’t have to iron
  • The classic single pocket design gives you a clean look while providing an option for storage; use the pencil slot to hold your pencil when scoring on the range, or for your sunglasses when not in use

