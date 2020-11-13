Give the dog Amazon’s Elevated Large Pet Bed for $17.50 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Elevated Large Pet Bed for $17.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This affordable pet bed features a breathable mesh fabric that should help keep your pet cool. It measures 51.3- by 31.5- by 7.6-inches and can be cleaned with tap water. The unit is made with large dogs in mind and backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you have a smaller dog, you can actually cut today’s spending by more than half with this deluxe super plush pet bed at $7. It’s also a great solution for anyone with a cat. Measurements work out to 17- by 11- by 1.5-inches. More than 31,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Now that your pet has a place to rest, why not reward yourself with Amazon’s Rivet Jamie Accent Chair? It’s currently available for $134 off, allowing you to snatch it up for $306. It’s said to deliver an “eye catching, mid-century modern inspired design.” Swing by the full post to see it for yourself.

AmazonBasics Elevated Large Pet Bed features:

Breathable mesh fabric helps keep pets cool by allowing air to flow

Elevates pets more than 7 inches off the ground

Easy to clean (using tap water only); simple assembly (screws and hex tool included)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!