Save up to 40% on Audio-Technica’s Bluetooth over-ear headphones priced from $70

Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones (ATH-SR30BTBK) for $69.99 shipped. Down from $99, today’s deal saves 30% and comes within $1 of its all-time low. You’ll find some killer features here, with the stand-out being 70-hours of continuous use on a single charge. Plus, there’s the typical Audio-Technica quality here both in speakers and build design. There’s even a built-in microphone and controls on the earcups to help you change volume, adjust music, and answer calls. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more great Audio-Technica deals.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones (ATH-SR50BT) for $119.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal saves you 40% and is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked previously. You’ll find that these headphones are a step above the model listed in today’s lead deal, as the 45mm drivers are Hi-Res audio certified, delivering crystal clear music to your ears. There’s also active “ambient noise reduction circuitry” that “gently reduces environmental noise for cleaner, high-fidelity sound.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Need some new headphones, but want to save extra cash? Well, these Bluetooth over-ear headphones from Mpow do just that. You won’t find the audio clarity or quality that Audio-Technica offers, but, at just $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this is an easy recommendation for those on a tighter budget. You’ll find stellar 60-hours of battery life available here, meaning it’ll last almost as long as today’s lead deal at a fraction of the price.

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphone features:

Exceptionally pure audio of sound reality in a wireless design

Internal battery provides an astounding 70 Hours of continuous use on a full charge

Housing’s dual-layer isolation structure keeps the electric circuitry separate from the acoustic Space for optimal phase and transient response

Lightweight fold-flat design for easy portability

Mic and controls built into the ear cup for convenient handling of calls music playback and volume adjustment

