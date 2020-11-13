Backcountry’s Top-Notch Sale takes up to 30% off Columbia, Outdoor Research, more

Backcountry’s Top-Notch Brands Sale takes up to 30% off Patagonia, Outdoor Research, Columbia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Patagonia Micro D Fleece Pullover that’s a great option for holiday gifting. This pullover is trendy, versatile, and currently marked down to $41. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $59. It can be worn with jeans, joggers, khakis, and more. Plus, you can easily layer it during cool weather under jackets or vests. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Columbia Fire Side Sherpa Jacket is another standout from this sale. It’s currently on sale for $40, which is $20 off the original rate. This style also comes in several color options and is a very trendy piece to have for fall and winter.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the COACH Friday Flash Sale that’s offering 50% off handbags, briefcases, and more.

