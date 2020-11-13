Stock up on chocolate chip Larabar snacks from $9.50 at Amazon (Up to 45% off)

Amazon is now offering the 16-packs of Larabar Gluten Free Bars for $9.56 with free Prime shipping in the flavors Chocolate Chip Brownie and Banana Chocolate Chip. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, clip the on-page coupon, and then cancel the sub afterwards of you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $17, today’s offer is nearly 45% in savings and a perfect time to stock up before the holidays. Great snacks throughout the day or after workouts, each bar is made with a few simple, non-GMO and vegan ingredients. They are gluten-free and each box carries 16 individually wrapped bars. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,750 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something that will give a larger protein boost through the day, check out the Pure Protein Chewy Chocolate Chip bars instead. This pack comes in at just over $6 Prime shipped and contains 20-grams of protein per bar alongside the 4+ star rating from over 9,300 Amazon customers. There aren’t as many in the package here, but you’re saving some cash and getting a stronger hit of protein as well.

While we are talking health and nutrition, you'll want to browse through all of the ongoing fitness tracker and workout-ready smart watches on sale. Those include Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ Cellular models, Samsung's Galaxy Watch, the Fitbit Ace 2, and Fitbit's Charge 4.

More on the Larabar Gluten Free Bars:

Raise A Bar to Real: With 100% real ingredients, you can Raise A Bar to what you love! Larabar makes simple snacks you can feel good about eating with many gluten free, dairy free and vegan options to choose from

100% Real Ingredients: Larabar Chocolate Chip Brownie is made from just 6 simple ingredients: dates, chocolate chips, almonds, walnuts, cocoa powder and sea salt

Clean Eating Made Simple: Kosher, Dairy Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, Soy Free, Gluten Free

