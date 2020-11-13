COACH TGIF Sale takes 50% off select handbags, briefcases, more + free shipping

COACH is having a Friday Flash Sale that’s offering 50% off select styles of handbags, backpacks, briefcases, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Metropolitan Soft Briefcase that’s currently marked down to $225. For comparison, this bag was originally priced at $450. You can easily tote your 13-inch MacBook in this briefcase and it features two straps for convenient carrying. It also comes in three color options and the leather gives it a polished look. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from COACH and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Charlie Carryall 40 Handbag is another standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $213 and regularly is priced at $425. This is a great option for work, school, traveling, or everyday use and it can hold a 13-inch MacBook too. It also has a zippered middle compartment to store essentials.

Our top picks for women include:

