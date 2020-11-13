Amazon takes 45% off Coleman’s 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit, now only $6.50

Amazon is offering the Coleman 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit for $6.62 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Fall is here and winter is just around the corner. For some, this ushers in a great time to head outdoors to enjoy beautiful views, crisp air, and more. If this rings true for you, today’s Coleman kit may be calling your name. It includes an 8-ounce cup, 7-inch frying pan, 16-ounce pot with lid, and 6-inch deep-dish plate. Everything nests together, ensuring it’ll be easy to travel with and store when not in use. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of shoppers.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to cash in on Kershaw’s Pure Komachi 2 Knife. Its price just fell drastically to $4, delivering 60% in savings. It boasts a 3.5-inch high-carbon stainless-steel blade that’s paired with a lightweight and ergonomic form-factor.

If you like the deals above, you won’t want to miss out on today’s Amazon Gold Box. There you’ll find a nice batch of Stanley insulated bottle deals from $10. Our top pick is the Stanley Classic Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle for $16, but there’s more where that came from.

Coleman 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit features:

  • Five piece kit includes 8-oz. cup, 7-in. frying pan, 16-oz. pot with lid and 6-in. deep-dish plate
  • Cleans easily
  • Nests together for easy storage

