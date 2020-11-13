Every Cricut owner needs this Essential Tool Set while it’s 50% off at just $25

Walmart is offering the Cricut Essentials Tool Set for $24.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. With a list price of $50, it’s most recently gone for around $30+ at Amazon and today’s deal is the best available. If someone on your holiday shopping list already has, or will be getting a Cricut crafting machine, this is a must-have tool set. You’ll receive a cutter, weeding tool, tweezers, and much more here, helping you accomplish any task with a Cricut. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Something else that’s perfect for any Cricut owner is this multi-pack of permanent vinyl. It comes with six sheets of various colored vinyl in 12- by 12-inch squares. Each one is backed with a permanent adhesive ready to stick to whatever surface you need for years to come. At under $9 on Amazon, it’s safe to say this will be a welcomed addition to today’s lead deal for any Cricut owner in your life.

In need of a Cricut machine? Well, you’re in luck. Right now we’re tracking a deal at Walmart that drops the Maker down to $299 shipped. This is $100 off, and the Maker is Cricut’s highest-end model capable of cutting wood, metal, vinyl, and much more.

Cricut Essential Tool Set features:

Craft in style with the Cricut Essential Tool Set in a fresh hue. This 7-piece set comes with every tool you will need for a Cricut crafting session and perfectly complements your machine with a classic blend of performance and style. You’ll be equipped to precisely and expertly handle any project that strikes your fancy, from vinyl for decals, to iron-on decor projects, to cardstock masterpieces ? and that’s just the beginning. It’s an essential companion for all Cricut smart cutting machines. * *Scoring Stylus compatible with Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore family machines.

