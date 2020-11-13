Disney early Black Friday deals continue: BOGO for $1 Plushy characters, more

-
Toys & HobbiesDisney
Get this deal BOGO $1 From $12

The Disney early Black Friday deals continue today with a new plushy sale. The official shop Disney online storefront is now offering a Buy One Plush, Get One for $1 promotion with code HUGS at checkout. This is a perfect opportunity to score huge savings on Disney plushy characters for the holidays or to fill out your growing collection. Free shipping is available in orders of $75 or more with code SHIPMAGIC. Head below for more details. 

Disney early Black Friday deals

While you’ll still find a host of collectibles, toys, and classic dolls on sale at Disney in its early holiday sale event, the BOGO for $1 promo starts today. The eligible plushy characters start from $11.95 and range across just about all of Disney most popular IPs from Mickey, Minnie and friends to WALL-E, Toy Story, Frozen, Little Mermaid, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White, and many more. 

While it’s hard to go wrong here, a couple standouts are the 6-inch Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Mini Cuddleez Plushies. Regularly $12 each, with today’s promotion you can score both for just $12.99. They sell for the full $12 each at Amazon and are now at the lowest prices we can find, not unlike many of the plushy characters in today’s sale. This plushy “snoozes sweetly and makes for a squeezably fun friend with a vivid, colorful design!” Features include embroidered details, springy foam stuffing, beans in the belly, and a 6-inch length (from toe to nose). Rating are light here but Disney’s official stuffies are well reviewed overall. 

Browse through the rest of the Disney early Black Friday deals and the BOGO for $1 sale right here. And don’t forget about the classic collectibles right here from $8.50

Outside of today’s Disney early Black Friday deals, you’ll also want to check out the LEGO 2020 Holiday Toy Book and Target’s latest toy guide for a closer look at this year’s hottest, Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars sets. Not to mention the new Mandalorian adidas sneakers and this deal on Lionel’s Disney Frozen Electric Train Set

More on the Mickey Mouse Mini Cuddleez Plushies:

Your favorite cartoon friends are now the cutest collectibles ever as Disney Mini Cuddleez plush. This soft snuggly Mickey snoozes sweetly and makes for a squeezably fun friend with a vivid, colorful design! Detailed plush sculpting…Designed to lay flat on tummy…Part of the Disney Mini Cuddleez Plush Collection. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Toys & Hobbies

Disney

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple kicks off Friday the 13th movie sale with deals f...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Disney holiday deals now live from $8.50: Classic collectibles, dolls, toys, more

$8.50+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

Learn More

Kohl’s Black Friday ad: Sales start today with deals on smart home tech, kitchenware, more

Learn More
Reg. $12

Amazon takes 45% off Coleman’s 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit, now only $6.50

$6.50 Learn More
Reg. $350

VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV has variable refresh rates at $298 (Save $52)

$298 Learn More

Plague Inc. players can now save the world for FREE in ‘The Cure’

Out Now! Learn More
50% off

Sunglass Hut offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Burberry, more from $40

From $40 Learn More