The Disney early Black Friday deals continue today with a new plushy sale. The official shop Disney online storefront is now offering a Buy One Plush, Get One for $1 promotion with code HUGS at checkout. This is a perfect opportunity to score huge savings on Disney plushy characters for the holidays or to fill out your growing collection. Free shipping is available in orders of $75 or more with code SHIPMAGIC. Head below for more details.

Disney early Black Friday deals

While you’ll still find a host of collectibles, toys, and classic dolls on sale at Disney in its early holiday sale event, the BOGO for $1 promo starts today. The eligible plushy characters start from $11.95 and range across just about all of Disney most popular IPs from Mickey, Minnie and friends to WALL-E, Toy Story, Frozen, Little Mermaid, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White, and many more.

While it’s hard to go wrong here, a couple standouts are the 6-inch Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Mini Cuddleez Plushies. Regularly $12 each, with today’s promotion you can score both for just $12.99. They sell for the full $12 each at Amazon and are now at the lowest prices we can find, not unlike many of the plushy characters in today’s sale. This plushy “snoozes sweetly and makes for a squeezably fun friend with a vivid, colorful design!” Features include embroidered details, springy foam stuffing, beans in the belly, and a 6-inch length (from toe to nose). Rating are light here but Disney’s official stuffies are well reviewed overall.

Browse through the rest of the Disney early Black Friday deals and the BOGO for $1 sale right here. And don’t forget about the classic collectibles right here from $8.50.

Outside of today’s Disney early Black Friday deals, you’ll also want to check out the LEGO 2020 Holiday Toy Book and Target’s latest toy guide for a closer look at this year’s hottest, Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars sets. Not to mention the new Mandalorian adidas sneakers and this deal on Lionel’s Disney Frozen Electric Train Set.

More on the Mickey Mouse Mini Cuddleez Plushies:

Your favorite cartoon friends are now the cutest collectibles ever as Disney Mini Cuddleez plush. This soft snuggly Mickey snoozes sweetly and makes for a squeezably fun friend with a vivid, colorful design! Detailed plush sculpting…Designed to lay flat on tummy…Part of the Disney Mini Cuddleez Plush Collection.

