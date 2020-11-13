Fix your back pain with the BetterBack support and posture corrector for $43 (Reg. $59)

-
Home Goods
Get this deal Reg. $59 $42.50

One of the most common causes of back pain is poor posture. The BetterBack Luxe Posture Support helps you get back into alignment, while also providing pain relief using heat and cold therapy. You can get this highly-rated device today for just $42.50 (Reg. $59) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

If you suffer from back pain, you’re not alone: around one in three Americans report this problem. There are many potential causes, but bad posture is always going to make the situation worse.

BetterBack Therapy is a portable device that instantly corrects your seated posture. Made from NASA memory foam, it’s very comfortable to wear and easy to use. 

You simply place the main support around your lower back, and wrap the straps around your lower leg. The tension between these two points makes you sit upright instead of slouching. 

The idea is to use BetterBack Therapy for around 15 minutes each day to retrain your posture. At the same time, the supplied healing pearl applies heat or cold to your back to relieve any pain.

You can use BetterBack Therapy on pretty much any chair, and it zips up for storage. Being durable and water-resistant, it should last for years. 

The posture corrector was successfully funded on Kickstarter, and it’s now rated at 4.3 stars on Amazon.

Order today for $42.50 to get BetterBack Luxe Posture Support at 27% off the MSRP with promo code: SAVE15NOV. Or get the BetterBack Therapy Posture Corrector for $46.50 at 47% off the MSRP with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple kicks off Friday the 13th movie sale with deals f...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Herman Miller unwraps new Sayl Gaming Chair, expanding its lineup further

Learn More
Review

AndaSeat Fnatic Edition Review: Stands out with build quality and color [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $278

Refresh your bedroom with Zinus’ Judy Queen Bed Frame, now $186 (Reg. $278)

$186 Learn More
Save 40%

Give the dog Amazon’s Elevated Large Pet Bed for $17.50 (Save 40%)

$17.50 Learn More
65% off

Macy’s One Day Black Friday kitchen sale from $4: Pyrex, Instant Pot, more

$4+ Learn More

Werner’s 8-foot step ladder is perfect for putting up Christmas lights at $50 (50% off)

Learn More

Lavish Tag Heuer Connected refresh delivers new bands and watch faces for the holidays

Learn More
Save up to 25%

Save up to 25% on Garmin’s new solar-powered smartwatches starting at $300

From $300 Learn More