Fix your back pain with the BetterBack support and posture corrector for $43 (Reg. $59)

One of the most common causes of back pain is poor posture. The BetterBack Luxe Posture Support helps you get back into alignment, while also providing pain relief using heat and cold therapy. You can get this highly-rated device today for just $42.50 (Reg. $59) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

If you suffer from back pain, you’re not alone: around one in three Americans report this problem. There are many potential causes, but bad posture is always going to make the situation worse.

BetterBack Therapy is a portable device that instantly corrects your seated posture. Made from NASA memory foam, it’s very comfortable to wear and easy to use.

You simply place the main support around your lower back, and wrap the straps around your lower leg. The tension between these two points makes you sit upright instead of slouching.

The idea is to use BetterBack Therapy for around 15 minutes each day to retrain your posture. At the same time, the supplied healing pearl applies heat or cold to your back to relieve any pain.

You can use BetterBack Therapy on pretty much any chair, and it zips up for storage. Being durable and water-resistant, it should last for years.

The posture corrector was successfully funded on Kickstarter, and it’s now rated at 4.3 stars on Amazon.

Order today for $42.50 to get BetterBack Luxe Posture Support at 27% off the MSRP with promo code: SAVE15NOV. Or get the BetterBack Therapy Posture Corrector for $46.50 at 47% off the MSRP with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

