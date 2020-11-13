Furbo treat tossing HD pet camera with 2-way audio drops to $134 at Amazon (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Furbo via Amazon is offering its Treat Tossing Full HD Wi-Fi Pet Camera for $133.99 shipped. Originally $250, this model regularly sells or $200 these days and is now nearly 35% off the going rate. This deal is matching the Prime Day 2020 pricing and is the lowest we can find. If you’re looking for a fun way to keep an eye on your furry friends while you’re away from the house (or upstairs for a bit), Furbo provides full HD feeds directly to your phone and Alexa support with compatible devices. Other features include treat tossing, 2-way audio, barking alerts, night vision, and a 160-degree wide-angle view. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if the treat tossing is a bit overkill for your needs, there are much more affordable solutions out there. The 2020 Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera at $40 shipped is a great option that carries solid reviews and best-seller status at Amazon. It provides 1080p feeds, 2-way audio, night vision, barking alerts, and more.

While we are talking pet gear deals, you’ll definitely want to browse through yesterday’s AmazonBasics sale. You’ll find price drops on everything from carriers and dog beds to pet feeders, bowls, and more at up to 40% off. Then go score a robot vacuum to clean all of the pet hair off your floors.

More on the Furbo Pet Camera:

1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.

2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.

Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.

