It’s now time to gather up all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with. While you’ll still find a solid price drop on Dead Cells down below, today’s batch of fresh new price drops are now up for the taking. Those include titles such as Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, The Last Rock Curling, JamUp Pro, Tower of Fortune 2, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The Last Rock Curling: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Baby Sleep Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AddMe: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Add Line Breaks for Instagram: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: SEE Finance 2: $40 (Reg. $50)

Early Black Friday game deals: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Maker 2, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Wanderlust: Transsiberian: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VeeDo Plan: Not just “to-do”: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Power Reverse Image Search: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Writey – Learn Handwriting: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Tally Ho by Kreg Segall: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Prime Sleep Recorder Pro: $8 (Reg. $12)

More on Book of Demons:

Tap & slash your way through the Archdemon’s hordes in this atmospheric paper pop-up dungeon crawler recapturing the soul of the genre with loads of intelligent humor. LASTING FUN: Procedurally Generated Dungeons, endless mode after completing the main, 8 hours long campaign! Three character classes with unique mechanics! BUILT FOR TOUCH: iOS controls re-engineered for the best touch experience! LOADS OF QUALITY CONTENT: 70+ different types of unique monsters, 80 base card types with Rare and Legendary variants; over *100 000* variants total!

