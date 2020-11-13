Levi’s Indigo Friday Sale updates your denim with styles from $30 + free shipping

Levi’s is currently offering 40% off sitewide during its Indigo Friday Sale when you apply promo code BLUESTREAK at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on jeans, outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Fall is a perfect time to update your denim and the 501 Original Fit Jeans are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find them for $36. You can choose from an array of color options and this style is timeless to wear for years to come. This style features a non-stretch fabric to hold its shape and the hem can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

