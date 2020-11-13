Macy’s One Day Black Friday kitchen sale from $4: Pyrex, Instant Pot, more

As part of its One Day Black Friday Sale, Macy’s is offering a series of notable deals on kitchenware and cooking accessories. Everything ships free in orders of $25 or more with most purchases also coming with a bonus $15 T-Fal roaster. One standout is the 8-piece Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set for $14.99. Regularly $48 at Macy’s, similar sets fetch closer to $50 at Amazon right now with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This set includes 1-, 1.5-, 2.5- and 4-quart bowls with lids and a 2-year warranty to go with it all. They are BPA-free, stain- and odor-resistant glass bowls made in the USA that are dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave safe (bowls are also safe in the oven). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more Macy’s One Day Black Friday kitchenware deals. 

More Macy’s One Day Black Friday sale:

The early Black Friday home goods deals are heating up today. We have big-time deals on a host of air fryers, SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker bundles, the Furbo dog camera, Ninja blenders, and much more in our home goods deal hub. You’ll also want to check out today’s Gold Box Oral-B toothbrush sale and all of these Stanley travel mugs as well. 

More on the Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set:

A wide range of sizes gives you perfect bowl for everything from serving a side dish to mixing batter with this set from Pyrex. The four bowls are in durable glass, with lids for storage. Dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave save; bowls also oven safe. Includes 1-, 1.5-, 2.5- and 4-quart bowls and lids. 

