Bring home a new air fryer for the holidays from $35 today (Up to 55% off)

Today only, the official eBay Best Buy store is now offering 6-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $80 at Best Buy, today’s offer is as much as 50% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Along with the 6-quart capacity, this model sports a 1700-watt heating system to provide that golden crispy texture with little to no oil. The adjustable temperature thermostat (175- to 400-degrees) supports a wide variety of recipes while the dishwasher-safe frying basket makes for simple clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars. More details and air fryer deals below from $35.

More air fryer deals:

For something even more substantial in the air fryer category, check out these ongoing holiday deals on the Breville Smart Toaster Oven and this Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker combo at $89 off. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more including Oral-B toothbrushes, robot vacuums, and dog cams, just to name a few.

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips and homemade guilt free donuts. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F, integrated 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone and indicator lights.

