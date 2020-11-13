Today’s Gold Box offers up to 47% off Oral-B toothbrushes, and more

-
AmazonHome GoodsOral-B
Get this deal Up to 47% From $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 47% off products from Oral-B, Crest, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Oral-B Pro 7000 Electric Toothbrush for $79.93. As a comparison, it typically goes for $130 with today’s deal matching the best we’ve seen in 2020 along with our previous Gold Box mention. This model arrives with a black handle, integrated timer, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can track your toothbrushing sessions. You’ll also receive a few extra brush heads, making replacements easy right out of the box. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.

For those looking to forgo the electric design, consider the Oral-B Clic Manual Toothbrush at $14.99 in today’s sale instead. That’s at least 25% off the regular going rate. This new style of toothbrush from Oral-B arrives with “criss-cross bristles featuring x-filament technology, providing an exceptional cleaning experience.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Oral-B, Burt’s Bees, and other top brand names in the toothbrushing game. Then bounce over to our home goods guide for all of the latest deals for your daily life. That includes a great batch of price drops on Stanley insulated bottles and more today.

Oral-B Pro 7000 Electric Toothbrush features:

  • Real time feedback with the Oral B app focuses brushing on your most important areas, tracks habits over time, motivates with helpful oral care tips, and senses when you brush too hard. A full charge can take up to 24 hours
  • Made of different high tech materials like silicon. Cross action round brush head with a perfectly angled bristles for a precise clean
  • Clinically proven superior 3D cleaning oscillates, rotates and pulsates to break up and remove up to 100 percentage more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Oral-B

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Woot launches biggest iPad and MacBook sale of the year...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25+

Oral-B FlossAction Electric Toothbrush now just $20 at Amazon (Reg. $25) + more

$20+ Learn More

Apple kicks off Friday the 13th movie sale with deals from just $3

Learn More
Reg. $200

Furbo treat tossing HD pet camera with 2-way audio drops to $134 at Amazon (Reg. $200)

$134 Learn More
Score all-time lows

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20/Ultra falls to new lows at up to $300 off, more from $700

Up to $300 off Learn More
25% off

Amazon offers Nautica apparel from $9 Prime shipped: Sweaters, jeans, more

$9 Learn More
27% off

SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker bundle + flavor drops now $110 (Reg. $150+)

$110 Learn More
Save up to 30%

Save up to 30% on Osmo STEAM learning toys and more from $17.50

From $17.50 Learn More
Up to 30%

Funko Pop!, toys, more with Marvel characters on sale from $7.50 today

$7.50+ Learn More