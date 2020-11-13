Today’s Gold Box offers up to 47% off Oral-B toothbrushes, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 47% off products from Oral-B, Crest, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Oral-B Pro 7000 Electric Toothbrush for $79.93. As a comparison, it typically goes for $130 with today’s deal matching the best we’ve seen in 2020 along with our previous Gold Box mention. This model arrives with a black handle, integrated timer, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can track your toothbrushing sessions. You’ll also receive a few extra brush heads, making replacements easy right out of the box. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.

For those looking to forgo the electric design, consider the Oral-B Clic Manual Toothbrush at $14.99 in today’s sale instead. That’s at least 25% off the regular going rate. This new style of toothbrush from Oral-B arrives with “criss-cross bristles featuring x-filament technology, providing an exceptional cleaning experience.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Oral-B, Burt’s Bees, and other top brand names in the toothbrushing game. Then bounce over to our home goods guide for all of the latest deals for your daily life. That includes a great batch of price drops on Stanley insulated bottles and more today.

Oral-B Pro 7000 Electric Toothbrush features:

Real time feedback with the Oral B app focuses brushing on your most important areas, tracks habits over time, motivates with helpful oral care tips, and senses when you brush too hard. A full charge can take up to 24 hours

Made of different high tech materials like silicon. Cross action round brush head with a perfectly angled bristles for a precise clean

Clinically proven superior 3D cleaning oscillates, rotates and pulsates to break up and remove up to 100 percentage more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush

