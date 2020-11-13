Sunglass Hut offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Burberry, more from $40

Sunglass Hut Bright Deals offer up to 50% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Burberry, Tory Burch, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses that are timeless to wear for years to come. This style is unisex, which means anyone can wear them and you can easily dress them up or down. They’re currently on sale for $170, which is down from its original rate of $243. These sunglasses would also make a fantastic holiday gift idea and you can choose from two versatile color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sunglass Hut.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

