Refresh your bedroom with Zinus’ Judy Queen Bed Frame, now $186 (Reg. $278)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Judy Upholstered Queen Bed Frame for $186.01 shipped. That’s $92 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $9. This stylish bed frame features an upholstered headboard with an asymmetrical geometric pattern. It supports up to 700-pounds and no box spring is needed. Durable wood slats are spread roughly 2.5 inches apart to support and extend the life of latex, memory foam or spring mattresses. Assembly is said to be simple thanks to everything being packed into one box with all parts, tools and instructions conveniently stowed inside of the headboard. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

With $92 of savings in your pocket, why not throw your dog a bone with Amazon’s Elevated Large Pet Bed at $17.50? We just discovered this deal, making now a solid time to cash in and take 40% off its typical price. It’s made with large dogs in mind and Amazon includes a limited 1-year warranty.

Speaking of home, did you see IKEA’s tiny house? It was unveiled around a week ago and features a sustainable design. As you’d expect, furniture used throughout is made by IKEA. Swing by our coverage to see photos, a promotional video, and more.

Zinus Judy Queen Bed Frame features:

  • With its asymmetrical geometric upholstered headboard, cozy foam padding and muted grey tone, this platform bed puts a modern spin on traditional design
  • Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs
  • Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.2 – 2.8 inches apart

