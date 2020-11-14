Today only, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones with W1 chip drop by 40% to $120

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 40% off Beats by Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in various colors. Today’s deal brings prices down to $119.95 shipped across various colorways. You’ll find this sale matches our last mention, beats the regular going rate by $80, and is the best available. The most notable feature of Beats Solo3 is that they offer up to 40-hours of listening time on a single charge, and, with Fast Fuel, you can get an additional 3-hours of playback after plugging in for just 5-minutes. Apple’s W1 chip is also present here, delivering fast pairing and easy device switching. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Not a Beats fan? Well, check out these Audio-Technica deals we found yesterday. Pricing starts as low as $70, delivering additional savings. Up to 70-hours of listening time is available here, nearly doubling what Beats offers above. However, you’l lose out on Fast Fuel as well as Apple’s W1 chip, so do keep that in mind.

On the hunt for in-ear ANC? Well, the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds are currently down to $168. These are great options if you’re not a fan of Apple’s AirPods Pro, though you’ll also lose out on the H1/W1 fast pairing chip that both AirPods and Beats offer.

Beats Solo3 feature:

  • Features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity
  • With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone
  • Compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low

