Cook delicious campsite meals with Coleman’s Portable Propane Grill: $159.50 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill for $159.37 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to easily grill when camping, look no further. Buyers will garner 11,000 BTUs, two adjustable burners, and a 225-square inch cooking surface. When not in use this grill can be folded down and easily rolled from A to B using built-in wheels. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, be sure to consider bagging Coleman’s 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit at $6.50. It has been marked down and is 45% off, making now an excellent time to strike. It includes an 8-ounce cup, 7-inch frying pan, 16-ounce pot with lid, and 6-inch deep-dish plate. Everything nests together, ensuring it’ll be easy to travel with and store when not in use.

Keep the savings rolling by grabbing Kershaw’s Pure Komachi 2 Knife at just $4. Believe it or not, this offer shaves a massive 60% off while simultaneously ushering in a new all-time low. It boasts a high-carbon stainless-steel blade that’s said to retain a “super-sharp edge over time.”

Coleman RoadTrip 225 Grill features:

Up to 11,000 total BTUs

Sturdy quick-fold legs and wheels

Matchless lighting

3-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!