Amazon’s massive children- and toddler-focused deals start at $5.50: Graco strollers, toys, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of children- and toddler-focused deals. We’ll start off with up to 30% off Learning Resources toys from $5.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Educational Insights GeoSafari Junior Talking Globe for $66.49. Down from its list price of around $95, today’s deal saves you 30% and comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Voiced by Bindi Irwin, daughter of beloved wildlife enthusiast and TV show host Steve Irwin, this globe is the perfect tool to teach your kids about our blue planet. It’s interactive, allowing them to learn all kinds of information about different countries, continents, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Looking for another type of teaching tool? Check out the rest of the sale right here. Need to pick up a new baby stroller, car seat, or something else? Head below for some killer Graco deals.

We also spotted that today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of deals on Graco baby strollers, seats, and more from $88 shipped. You’ll find that our top pick is the Pack ‘n Play Travel Dome LX Playard at $132.99. Normally $190 at Target, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This 5-in-1 unit is perfect for multiple stages of your newborn’s young life. It can function as a portable domed bassinet for days at the park, as a changing table, or even keep them wrangled to one place while you’re doing household chores. There are a ton of options available here, and you’ll be using this for years to come. Rated 4.7/5 stars. This is far from the only Graco item on sale, so be sure to check out Amazon’s landing page for even more killer deals.

Ditch the Graco namesake and included bassinet to save some serious cash. This pack ‘n play is available for $64 at Amazon. With a 4.7/5 star rating from thousands of happy parents, you know it’s a great product. It also includes a changing table and bonus mobile to keep your young one occupied.

Educational Insights GeoSafari Globe features:

Our interactive talking globe will take you around the world where you can discover the fascinating world of geography, animals, and nature. Over 1,000 facts about animals and nature, countries and cities, continents and oceans

Our 12” globe featuring the voice of Wildlife Warrior Bindi Irwin. The GeoSafari Jr. Talking Globe includes a smart stylus pen with a built-in speaker. Pen requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)

Over 10 hours of interactive audio, just touch the pen to the globe to measure distances, hear cool facts, and explore

