Sonos Move packs AirPlay 2 + 11-hour battery life at an Amazon low of $299 ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sonos Move Battery-powered Wireless Speaker with AirPlay 2 for $299 shipped. Down from $399, today’s deal beats our last mention by $1 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that the Sonos Move offers something most smart speakers just can’t match: up to 11-hours of playtime on a single charge. That’s right, the built-in battery allows you to move this speaker around your home to enjoy the audio in any room, even when no plug is available. Plus, it connects to your Wi-Fi, offers Bluetooth, and even AirPlay 2 for a plethora of playback options. In our hands-on review, we noted that Sonos “really knocked it out of the park with design and build, functionality, sound quality, and battery life.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If portability isn’t a necessity for your setup, the Sonos One is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. At $199, it leaves an additional $100 in your pocket. Plus, you’ll still find Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2 available here for a well-rounded set of connections.

If audio quality isn’t at the top of your priority list, Amazon’s Echo Flex is a killer smart speaker. It delivers Alexa voice control to any room of your home at just $13 on Amazon. While it doesn’t offer the best built-in speaker, you’ll find that it can connect to other devices over both 3.5mm or Bluetooth, delivering a lot of value in its tiny package.

Sonos Move Wireless Speaker features:

The durable, battery-powered smart speaker for outdoor and indoor listening

Easy to use – Setup takes minutes, and control is simple with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and your voice

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth – Stream over Wi-Fi and connect Move to the rest of your Sonos system at home. Switch to Bluetooth when you’re away and offline

