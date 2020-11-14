Amazon’s Gold Box offers deep discounts on WD + SanDisk storage drives priced from $40

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering WD and SanDisk storage products priced from $40 shipped. You’ll find that our favorite is the WD My Book Duo 16TB External RAID USB Hard Drive at $406.99. Down from $500, today’s deal marks the best price we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the lowest currently available. You’ll find that this external drive is designed to by your all-in-one storage solution. It comes with 16TB of space from the factory and is pre-configured in RAID0 for the fastest performance possible. Should the stock storage amount not be enough, the enclosure is user-serviceable, so you can swap the HDDs out for larger capacity ones at any time. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Looking for SD cards, external SSDs, game storage, and more? Well, Amazon’s landing page has you covered with deals from $40.

Want to build and configure your own version of today’s lead deal? Well, just pair up Synology’s 2-bay NAS with two WD Red 4TB Desktop HDDs and save some cash. Combined, you’ll be set back right around $360 here, which comes in at nearly $50 below today’s lead deal. Sure, it offers less overall storage, but Synology is known for their robust operating system that delivers a ton of customizability. Plus, you can add more storage at a later date by swapping the drives, if necessary.

However, another great option is WD’s 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive. Though not part of today’s sale, you’ll find the $190 price hard to beat. It offers 10TB of storage, which is nearly what today’s lead deal delivers, but at a fraction of the price. What’s the downside? Well, this drive isn’t user serviceable, so when it fills up, you’ll have to pick up a new storage device.

WD My Book Duo features:

Massive capacity storage with auto and system backup

RAID-0 ready out of the box

RAID optimized WD Red drives.Operating temperature:5°C to 35°C

USB 3.1 Gen 1-ready, USB 3.0 compatibility

3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

