AncestryDNA’s ethnicity test makes a great gift at $47 (New low, save 53%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AncestryDNA Official via Amazon is offering its Genetic Ethnicity Test for $47 shipped. Down from its $99 going rate, today’s offer saves you 53%, beats our previous mention by $12, and marks a new Amazon low. This test allows you to get details on your family’s lineage just by sending in a saliva sample with the included instructions. It’ll tell you origins from over 1,000 regions around the world and provides “connections to living relatives” as well as in-depth historical insights and “a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail” than other options on the market. Over 28,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Today’s offer is one of the most affordable options out there for a similar ethnicity test from a trusted company. So if you’re thinking about getting all of the background on your heritage, or want to give that to a relative for the holiday season, today’s AncestryDNA is worth a look.

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test features:

Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online. From your origins in over 1,000 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.

