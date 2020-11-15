Save up to 40% on August HomeKit Smart Locks, LED smart bulbs, and more from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off select August Smart Lock bundles headlined by the Smart Lock Pro with Connect for $149.99 shipped. Usually fetching $230, it just recently dropped to around $215 with today’s offer saving you an additional 30%, beating our last mention by $18, and marking the best we’ve seen since July. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth with the included Connect adapter bringing Wi-Fi support into the mix, as well. This lets you enjoy out of home control as well as Alexa and Assistant integration and support for other smart home platforms. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. Head below for more.

While you can shop the rest of the August Smart Lock offerings right here, Amazon is also discounting another selection of smart home upgrades starting at $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Here you’ll find a series of additional smart locks, as well as smart bulbs, ceiling fans, and much more. Shop all of the price cuts right here.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

