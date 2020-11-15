Cole Haan shoes are up to 35% off + more fashion deals from $7, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 35% off Cole Haan shoes starting at $31.98 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is on the Cole Haan Men’s Grand Tour Wing Oxford Shoes from $36.70. Pricing varies based on which size you select. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is good for up to 35% in savings and marks new all-time lows across the board. These stylish shoes will refresh your business casual wardrobe with a classic wingtip pattern and rish leather exterior. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for even more.

For those looking to refresh their kids’ wardrobe, Amazon is also taking up to 30% off a selection of its in-house clothing brands starting at $7. You’ll find a variety of outerwear pieces, pajama sets, and much more throughout today’s sale, with plenty of discounts to get your little one ready for winter weather and the holiday season. Shop everything on sale right here.

With nearly 80 years in the business and hundreds of points of distribution in the U.S., Cole Haan is one of America’s premier luxury brands. Founded in 1928 as a collaboration between Trafton Cole and Eddie Haan, Cole Haan epitomized artisan quality and impeccable craftsmanship during a time when style was everything. Originally, Cole Haan was a men’s footwear label that captured the essence of the 20s spirit with beautifully-designed and well-made shoes for the dapper gentleman.

