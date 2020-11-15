Oral-B electric toothbrushes and whitening kits on sale from $28 (Save up to 48%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 48% on whitening kits, toothbrushes, and more from brands like Oral-B and Crest. Throughout the sale prices start at $28 with everything qualifying for free shipping. Our top pick is the Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush at $99.98. Down from its $196 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 48% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. Take your toothbrushing game to the next level with this Oral-B Genius X Limited model with built-in Bluetooth connectivity for offering coaching and other tips on keeping your teeth looking their best. It ships with a carrying case that’ll also refuel the toothbrush while on-the-go as well as a single replaceable brush head. Over 200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the discounts in today’s Oral-B and Crest sale right here. With prices starting at $28, you’ll be able to upgrade your oral care game for much less than the lead deal, with price cuts on more affordable electric toothbrushes, whitening strips, and much more.

You’ll find even more everyday essentials and upgrades for around the house in our home goods guide today, as well. Home Depot’s up to 50% off top-rated ceiling fans sale is worth a closer look with plenty of options to choose from.

Oral-B Genius X Limited features:

The Oral-B Genius X Limited helps you brush like your dentist recommends. It has a revolutionary artificial intelligence technology that enables it to recognize your brushing style and coaches you for your best results every day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!