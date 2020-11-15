Score up to 36% in savings on TACKLIFE rotary kits, sanders, more from $10.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 36% off on TACKLIFE tools starting at $10.50. Across the board, you’re looking at free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the TACKLIFE 85-piece Rotary Tool Kit for $22.38. Usually fetching $33, today’s offer saves you 32%, matches our previous mention for the lowest since March, and is the second-best price of the year. This 85-piece rotary tool kit includes everything you need to make small repairs around the house, work on various crafts, and more. It includes the tool itself with variable speeds up to 32,000RPM as well as 80 accessories, four attachments, and a carrying case to house everything. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable TACKLIFE tool deals:

TACKLIFE Rotary Tool Kit featues:

In this rotary tool kit we have Flex shaft improves the product flexibility, and makes your precise project more comfortable and relaxing; Shield provides perfect protection when you conduct cutting and grinding work; Detailer grip allows you focus on your precise carving, grinding and engraving and gives more stability; Cutting guide is suitable for different depth cutting, and keeps good perspective and stability.

